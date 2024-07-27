Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

