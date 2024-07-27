Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.6% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

