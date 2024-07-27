Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $763.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.