Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.