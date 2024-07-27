American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Evercore

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,819,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.