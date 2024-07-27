American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 21,207,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 34,050,105 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.17.

The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

