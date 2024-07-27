American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

American Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.