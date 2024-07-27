American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
American Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About American Cannabis
