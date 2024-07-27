American International Group Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

