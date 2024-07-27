American International Group Inc. Buys 39,520 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 298.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

