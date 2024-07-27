American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $74.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

