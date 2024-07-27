American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 238.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,504 shares of company stock worth $303,178 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

