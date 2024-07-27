American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.