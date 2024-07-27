American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $561.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $569.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

