American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

