American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $256.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average is $326.00. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

