American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Silgan worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after buying an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

