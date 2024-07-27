American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASB opened at $23.96 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

