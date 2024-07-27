American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

