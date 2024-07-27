American International Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 11.6 %

COLB stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

