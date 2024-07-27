American International Group Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

