American International Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Baxter International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Baxter International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.