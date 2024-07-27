American International Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

