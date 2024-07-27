American International Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,402,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

