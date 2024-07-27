American International Group Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 14,206.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $97.46 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.