American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

