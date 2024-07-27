American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $186.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

