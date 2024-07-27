American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

