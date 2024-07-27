American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $68.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

