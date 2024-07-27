American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,498,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,517,000 after buying an additional 167,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNM opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

