American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.70 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.