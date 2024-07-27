American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Shares of TDY opened at $421.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.20 and a 200 day moving average of $409.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

