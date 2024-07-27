American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in SLM by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SLM by 77.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

