American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rayonier by 488.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.7 %

RYN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

