American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

