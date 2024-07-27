American International Group Inc. Sells 10,642 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $142.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

