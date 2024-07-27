American International Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $590.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

