American International Group Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

