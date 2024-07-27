American International Group Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

