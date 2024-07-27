American International Group Inc. Sells 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,651.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,654.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,619.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

