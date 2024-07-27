American International Group Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 87.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 425,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 376,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

