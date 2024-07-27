American International Group Inc. Sells 4,325 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

