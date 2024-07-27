American International Group Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $302.51 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average is $240.23.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

