American International Group Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $18,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after buying an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.