American International Group Inc. Sells 8,380 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of TEGNA worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $2,526,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in TEGNA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 198,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,691 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

