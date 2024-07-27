American International Group Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.