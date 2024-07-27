American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,814 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,132.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 349,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

MTB stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

