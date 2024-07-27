AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.62 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.