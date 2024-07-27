Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

BAND opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

