Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

PHB stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

