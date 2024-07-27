Amkor Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.80 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

